One of England's greatest rivalries writes its next chapter on Sunday when Manchester United welcome a desperate Liverpool side to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are in great shape in second place in the league and on the verge of making the Europa League final, while the Reds cannot afford another slip-up if they are to qualify for Europe next season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 2

: Sunday, May 2 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: United +170; Draw +245; Liverpool +155 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: This could be the weekend where United officially wrap up a Champions League spot. A victory will likely all but cement their place in the competition next season, but it won't come easy. Liverpool need a win badly after failing to win in their last two, so United can expect them to push forward in numbers. Look for United to try and capitalize on an average defense of the Reds by playing balls over the top, aiming to get their speedsters going, especially when Liverpool get forward with their fullbacks.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Liverpool: The Reds cannot afford anything else but a win here. A draw still could mean the end of their Champions League hopes as it would leave them six points back with four games to go. In order to get all three points, they have to find their footing in attack. They have scored multiple goals just once in their last seven league games. On the other side, United have scored in every league match but one since early March. The Reds know United will likely score, and that will only increase their urgency in the attacking third.

Prediction

Chances are hard to come by, but each finish one to split the points in a result that doesn't do much for the Reds. Pick: Man. United 1, Liverpool 1