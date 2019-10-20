Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League Matchday 9 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch
The Reds need a win to go eight points clear
The Premier League's game of the weekend is set for Sunday at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosts league-leader Liverpool on Matchday 9. The Reds are 8-0-0 with 24 points and can go back to eight points clear of Manchester City with a victory. United, meanwhile, is in 14th place with a 2-3-3 record and just a point above relegation position.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -140 | Man. United +335 | Draw +300
Storylines
Manchester United: Paul Pogba returns, but United's injury list is long, and when the squad probably isn't good enough to win this one, you can imagine what a weakened squad is expected to do. United must limit its mistakes in defense, but lacking so much creativity and finishing, it's hard to see them scoring more than a goal.
Liverpool: The Reds are the heavy favorite and are expected to win by multiple goals. They are also boosted by the return of star goalkeeper Alisson, who has missed a couple months due to injury. The Reds have 20 goals in eight games this season and have conceded a league-best six goals.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool prediction
Pick: Liverpool 3, Man. United 0
