Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League Matchday 9 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch

The Premier League's game of the weekend is set for Sunday at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosts league-leader Liverpool on Matchday 9. The Reds are 8-0-0 with 24 points and can go back to eight points clear of Manchester City with a victory. United, meanwhile, is in 14th place with a 2-3-3 record and just a point above relegation position.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Date : Sunday, Oct. 20



: Sunday, Oct. 20 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -140 | Man. United +335 | Draw +300

Storylines

Manchester United: Paul Pogba returns, but United's injury list is long, and when the squad probably isn't good enough to win this one, you can imagine what a weakened squad is expected to do. United must limit its mistakes in defense, but lacking so much creativity and finishing, it's hard to see them scoring more than a goal.

Liverpool: The Reds are the heavy favorite and are expected to win by multiple goals. They are also boosted by the return of star goalkeeper Alisson, who has missed a couple months due to injury. The Reds have 20 goals in eight games this season and have conceded a league-best six goals.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool prediction

Pick: Liverpool 3, Man. United 0