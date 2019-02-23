Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, info

One of the greatest rivalries in world soccer arrives on Sunday as Manchester United hosts Liverpool in a big-time Premier League showdown. United (15-6-5) enters the game in fourth place with 51 points, looking to hold off Arsenal and Chelsea for that final Champions League spot. Meanwhile, Liverpool (20-5-1) is level on points with Manchester City with one match less. This is the chance for them to get back into first place with just a draw, while a win will put them three points clear.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Date : Sunday, Feb. 24



: Sunday, Feb. 24 Time : 9:05 a.m. ET



: 9:05 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +130 / Man. United +200 / Draw +250

Storylines

Manchester United: The win over Chelsea was a great bounce-back following the loss to PSG in the Champions League. It reconfirmed the quality of this team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but now here's a big test. As rivals, this is an opportunity for Solskjaer to make a case as to why he should get the full-time coaching job. A win here could be just the statement the higher-ups needs.

Liverpool: Liverpool has some injuries at the back and is coming off the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. While this will be a tricky test, United is coming off an emotional 2-0 win at Chelsea on Monday. Both teams will probably feel a bit tired entering this one, and that bodes better for Liverpool due to having more depth than the Red Devils.

Man. United vs. Liverpool prediction

Both teams scoring in the first half but can only come close in the second half, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Pick: Draw