Manchester United vs. Liverpool score, highlights: Rashford puts on clinical display

Manchester United earned a massive 2-1 victory over rival Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, allowing the Red Devils to take a commanding four-point lead for second-place over the Reds. But the victory didn't see Alexis Sanchez or Romelu Lukaku steal the show -- it was all about Marcus Rashford.

The England international put together a performance good enough to produce a "Striking for Dummies" book.

Rashford scored both of United's goals, all in the first half, and how he did it would make any attacking coach smile from ear to ear.

The first came off a goal kick form David de Gea, which Romelu Lukaku headed on. Rashford did a little cut behind his other leg before finishing with class. Take a look:

You cannot teach that move. That's just years and years of practice. Look where his defender was when he started the move and where he was when he shot the ball:

Look where Alexander-Arnold was before Rashford's cut and where he was after. MY GOODNESS. pic.twitter.com/d3LjjZayoD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) March 10, 2018

Filthy. It's what many brilliant strikers would like to do, but not every striker can do that.

And then on his second goal, shortly after, it was as simple as "shoot the ball." So many times we see a player try to be too cute in the box, take one too many touches. If you don't shoot, you don't score. Even with a brigade of players in front of him, he takes the chance of putting a shot on frame when there was no better option, and it paid off:

A second goal for Marcus Rashford and @ManUtd go 2-0 up in the first 25 minutes!



Head over to NBCSN now! Or stream: https://t.co/IR0SliHYTL pic.twitter.com/QIBWQQMVIP — NBCSN (@NBCSN) March 10, 2018

And that's how you do it. To any young players out there that want to be strikers, those are valuable lessons: work on your moves to get separation and shoot quickly, and when you have the chance to put the ball on frame, don't think twice.