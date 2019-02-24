Manchester United vs. Liverpool score: Injury bug bites United; Reds move back into first place

Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United played to a 0-0 draw Sunday at Old Trafford in a match that saw the Reds create just one shot on goal. The result had a bit of impact in the standings and sets up a couple really interesting races to finish out the season with 11 league games to go. Here are three takeaways from the match.

The injury bug bit hard

This game was littered with injuries. It was to the point where it was hard to believe. Manchester United had to use all three of its subs in the first half due to injuries, and even one of the players that came on as a sub had to be taken off. Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera all came off with injuries. Now it casts a doubt over if those players will be available in the coming weeks as the top-four race heats up. It's too early to tell just how long they will be sidelined, but not knowing is what will have the United fans with a knot in their stomachs until they find out.

Even more concerning is what Liverpool is possibly facing. Roberto Firmino came off with a knock after he twisted his ankle while rushing down the field with the ball. His right foot turned on its side while planting. According to the Liverpool Echo, Firmino left Old Trafford on crutches.

Roberto Firmino leaving Old Trafford on crutches #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) February 24, 2019

The result doesn't do much of anything for either team

On paper, it was set to be one of the best matches of the season. But it was dull, lacked excitement and in the end doesn't do much of anything for either side. The draw does lift Liverpool into sole possession of first place ahead of Manchester City, but all you had to do was read Jurgen Klopp's lips at full time when he said "[expletive] hell." He wanted three points, he planned for them and came up short. United defended well and the injury to Firmino really put the Reds in a tough spot. They'll take being in first, but a one-point gap almost feels like nothing.

As for United, the club is out of the top four. Now in fifth place with the draw and Arsenal's win over Southampton, it isn't time to panic. The results have been fantastic under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and there's no reason it shouldn't continue. Out of United, Arsenal and Chelsea, the Red Devils are still the favorites to finish in the top four.

Salah struggling against the big boys

Mohamed Salah has just one goal in seven games against the league's top six. He didn't score in either match against Manchester City, he didn't score against Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United, and he scored in one of the two games against Arsenal. In the final third, he's being double teamed and pushed outside and it just feels like Liverpool is lacking that killer instinct that made it a contender. Now, as long as he can continue to put goals away against the rest, he should be fine. But Liverpool still has to play Spurs and Chelsea again before the end of the league season.

