After a Champions League nightmare in Copenhagen, Manchester United will return home to the friendly confines of Old Trafford. Well ... they're supposed to be friendly, but that may not be the case if the Red Devils don't come out quickly to dominate Luton Town. The Hatters were able to pick up a critical draw against Liverpool at home, but their away form has been poor in their inaugural Premier League season so far.

There has been no better team to play when struggling than Manchester United as of late due to the Red Devils playing themselves into mistakes.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 11 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

USA | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -320; Draw +400; Luton Town +900

Storylines

Manchester United: To say that the attack is predictable would be an understatement as only two players have scored more than one goal this season. If you were thinking that list would include a single forward, you'd need to be corrected as they're Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay with three goals each. Rasmus Hojlund has been excellent in Europe but still seeks his first Premier League goal and facing Luton would be an wonderful time to do that.

Luton Town: Manager Rob Edwards is doing what he can to keep Luton as competitive as possible in games and it has made a difference. If the season ended today, the Hatters would be safe. Predicted to finish firmly at the bottom of the table, Luton has benefitted from poor form from Bournemouth, but to avoid relegation your own team has to pick up points too. If the Hatters can somehow nick a point at Old Trafford, belief will really begin to flow.

Prediction

Things are bad in Manchester but not bad enough that they'll drop points to Luton Town in a match of this magnitude. Pick: Manchester United 3, Luton Town 1