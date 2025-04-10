UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday with the first leg of a quarterfinal matchup between Lyon and Manchester United on Paramount+. Lyon, who are fifth in the Ligue 1 table, will try to continue their 2025 Europa League success after outscoring FCSB 7-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Man United have found their stride in the midst of a frustrating season and hope to continue their longstanding tournament success. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu, France is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Lyon vs. Man United odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Red Devils are +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any Lyon vs. Man United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Here are Sutton's Europa League picks and predictions for Man United vs. Lyon on Thursday:

Draw (+220)

The expert notes Man United are unbeaten in the first leg of each of their last 11 European knockout rounds. They have also lost just once over their last 21 Europa League matches. Additionally, each of the last two meetings between Lyon and Man United in France have ended in draws. (2-2 on Sept 15, 2004 and 1-1 on Fe. 2, 2008).

Under 2.5 (+106)

Lyon have been defensive juggernauts in the UEL, holding four of their last five tournament opponents to one of fewer goals. Man United have been equally difficult to score against, having conceded just four goals over their six-game unbeaten streak.

"The Red Devils have recorded a clean sheet in two of their last three games, and they'll likely implement a defensive-minded game plan in the first leg, with a match at Old Trafford looming next week," Sutton told SportsLine. You can get the under at plus-money at FanDuel.

Where to bet on UEFA Europa League matches

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Europa League matches today, along with the various sportsbook promos they currently offer.