Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the Premier League on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue what has been a remarkable run of top flight success against Pep Guardiola. The United boss has emerged victorious in four out of eight meetings with Guardiola, giving him the best record of any manager to have faced the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss on at least five occasions. Discount a brief Cardiff from the equation and the Norwegian has won more than he has not against City.

He will do well to win again this time. United have been struggling in recent weeks while City find themselves third in the Premier League and coasting in Europe, having recovered from their loss to Crystal Palace last weekend with an emphatic win against Club Brugge. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Man United +360; Draw +290; Man City -138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Solskjaer has found results -- and against Tottenham a measure of defensive solidity -- by reverting to a three-man defense but he may struggle to deploy that again as injuries mount in defense. Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury he sustained in the draw with Atalanta, one in which Victor Lindelof was missing with a minor issue of his own. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire looks like a player who came back too soon from his own fitness issues.

Particularly, without Lindelof, it is fair to question whether Solskjaer's back three will hold up so favorably without Varane to anchor it. Duvan Zapata had plenty of success probing the lines in behind United's wing backs in what was clearly a system the Red Devils were still familiarizing themselves with.

Manchester City: Guardiola certainly gave the impression of being far from happy with the fixture scheduling after his side's 4-1 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday, 24 hours after United had been in action against Atalanta. Speaking to television, he said that his side had not received "any help," though he subsequently attempted to row back on those comments.

City go into this match sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker after he took a knock against Brugge. Aymeric Laporte is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Prediction

United have made a habit of doing what they need in dramatic fashion of late but they will need more than narrative forces in their corner against City. PICK: Manchester United 0, Manchester City 2