Manchester United and Manchester City split points on Saturday as they played to a thrilling 2-2 draw. The FA Women's Super League Manchester Darby got a special American twist this year as both clubs signed a pair of U.S. women's national team World Cup champions.

United's Tobin Heath and Christen Press got their first starts with their new English team. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have both already up for City this year, but on Saturday only Mewis played, going the full 90 while Lavelle was an unused substitute.

City were dominant the first half with a brilliant opening goal from Chloe Kelly in the 8th minute. City would continue to apply pressure in the attack getting into United's half, and earning set pieces, with Mewis coming close before the side finally extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal in first half stoppage time from Laura Coombs.

Heath and Press would remain active for United into the second half, with both threatening City's back line before Heath capitalized on a City mistake deep in their own territory, picking up a misplaced pass from Lucy Bronze and connecting on a stunning rocket of a goal that spearheaded the comeback for the home side in the 54th minute. Press would sub out in the 55th minute and Heath in the 71st minute.

United would eventually equalize in the 74th minute with a goal from Kristy Hanson. The 2-2 scoreline would stand thanks to a great late save by City keeper Demi Stokes on the line. The result keeps Manchester United undefeated in their last five fixtures and on top of the FA WSL standings.