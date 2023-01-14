The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Manchester United

Current Records: Manchester City 12-2-3; Manchester United 11-4-2

What to Know

Manchester United hasn't won a contest against Manchester City since March 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Man United will play host again and welcome Man City to Old Trafford, where kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET. The Red Devils are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Man United got themselves on the board against Bournemouth last Tuesday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. Man United enjoyed a cozy 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Man City and Chelsea last week, but Man City stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Man United ended up a good deal behind Man City when they played in the teams' previous meeting last October, losing 6-3. Maybe the Red Devils will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: United +320; Draw: +270; City -120 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Series History

Manchester City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Manchester United.