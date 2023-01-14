The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Manchester United
- Current Records: Manchester City 12-2-3; Manchester United 11-4-2
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Manchester United hasn't won a contest against Manchester City since March 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Man United will play host again and welcome Man City to Old Trafford, where kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET. The Red Devils are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Man United got themselves on the board against Bournemouth last Tuesday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. Man United enjoyed a cozy 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Man City and Chelsea last week, but Man City stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
Man United ended up a good deal behind Man City when they played in the teams' previous meeting last October, losing 6-3. Maybe the Red Devils will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: United +320; Draw: +270; City -120 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
Series History
Manchester City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Manchester United.
- Oct 02, 2022 - Manchester City 6 vs. Manchester United 3
- Mar 06, 2022 - Manchester City 4 vs. Manchester United 1
- Nov 06, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Mar 07, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manchester City 0 vs. Manchester United 0
- Mar 08, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Dec 07, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Apr 24, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 07, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Dec 10, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 27, 2017 - Manchester United 0 vs. Manchester City 0
- Sep 10, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 1