Manchester United vs. Manchester City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Manchester United
Current Records: Manchester City 18-6-3; Manchester United 11-8-9
What to Know
Manchester City has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a loss on Sunday. They will take on Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET at Old Trafford after a week off. So long as Man City does not lose, they are guaranteed to be safe from relegation this season.
Man City slipped by Leicester City 1-0 two weeks ago.
Speaking of close games: Man United and Everton tied 1-1, good for one point each.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Man City and the Red Devils were neck-and-neck, but Man City came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Can Man City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Manchester City
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis preview
Los Blancos need to win to jump Barca
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Man. United vs. Man. City preview
Another chapter in the long history of the Manchester Derby will be written on Sunday
-
When can Liverpool win PL title?
Liverpool needs just three wins to win the Premier League title, even after its recent poor...
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico last week
-
Liverpool inches closer to PL title
The Reds bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Watford by defeating the Cherries at home...
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings