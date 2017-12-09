Manchester United vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the Premier League on TV, stream online

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the match of the weekend. If City wins, they'll go 11 points clear, while United can cut City's lead to just five points with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Prediction

Without Paul Pogba, Manchester United doesn't control the ball well in the middle, and City's electric attack makes the Red Devils pay. City 2, United 1.