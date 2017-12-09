Manchester United vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the Premier League on TV, stream online

The Manchester Derby is set for Sunday, and here's how you can catch all the action

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the match of the weekend. If City wins, they'll go 11 points clear, while United can cut City's lead to just five points with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Without Paul Pogba, Manchester United doesn't control the ball well in the middle, and City's electric attack makes the Red Devils pay. City 2, United 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories