Manchester United vs. Manchester City live updates, Premier League scores: Guardiola needs win to move back into first
Manchester derby could shake up the race for the Premier League title and top four spots
Manchester United hosts Manchester City on Wednesday in Premier League play in what could be the most defining day of the season and one of the biggest Manchester derbies in recent memory. City enters this one in second place with 86 points, but this makeup game gives the team a chance to jump Liverpool into first place with a victory. Anything but a win would keep City in second with three matches to go after this one. On the other side, United's main goal is to finish inside the top four, but the Red Devils enter the day in sixth place and three points back. It truly feels like a must-win for both teams if they are to achieve their goals. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET and the match will air on fuboTV (Try for free).
