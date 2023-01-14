Manchester United secured a landmark 2-1 victory over Manchester City but it wasn't a result that came without controversy. United came out of the gates quickly but struggled to adjust after Anthony Martial left the match with an injury. City took control of the match for a stretch leading to Jack Grealish's opening goal for Manchester City in the 60th minute. It was Uinted's equalizer from a Bruno Fernandes strike in the 78th minute that will draw all the attention though, due to a questionable about Marcus Rashford's involvement, or non involvement, according to the referees.

Casemiro sprang a counter attack for the Red Devils by playing a through ball to Rashford in an offside position. But Rashford didn't touch the ball instead allowing Fernandes to run onto it and score past a helpless Ederson. Initially, the goal was ruled out but after a VAR review, it was given to level the match due to Rashford not touching it.

Rashford would then go on to score the match winning goal only three minutes later, showing just how important that call was to turn the tide of the game into United's favor. But was it the right one?

According to the laws of the game, despite Rashford not touching the ball, it can be deemed to be offside due to him attempting to play the ball or impacting the defense's ability to play the ball. Moves like dummies, or screening the keeper are deliberate moves which impact play and can draw an offside call without touching the ball. While a dummy isn't a play at touching the ball.

It wouldn't be hard to interpret what Rashford as impacting Ederson's in the net. Expecting a shot from Rashford, he stepped out of his net to make himself bigger which made him helpless to Fernandes' shot.

CBS Sports rules expert Christina Unkel looked at the situation stating that the VAR review resulted in the right call. "In offside, there are two parts. Are you in an offside position? The answer for Rashford here is yes. However, did you commit an offside infraction and the answer is no."

Unkel's reasoning is based on Rashford's impact to the Manchester City defenders who he didn't impede but if you look at Ederson, it's clear that Rashford did change his reaction despite not touching the ball. Though she did further say on twitter that the ball was simply too far away from the keeper to

This loss could see CIty fall eight points behind Arsenal if they defeat Tottenham on Sunday while Manchester United now has a five point lead on Spurs in fifth place while chasing a Champions League spot. With the top teams being hard to separate in the Premier League this season, this missed call will make things even harder down the streach.