Two of the world's biggest rivals collide in a major cup final for the first time in history when Manchester City and Manchester United square off in the 2023 FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester City are trying to accomplish a rare treble. The Cityzens have already won the Premier League title and still have to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10. Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to add a second trophy after winning the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Man City vs. Man United spread: Man City -1.5 (+130), Man United +1.5 (-160)

Man City vs. Man United over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Man United money line: Man City -200, Manchester United +525, Draw +325

MCY: Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals across all competitions this season

has scored 52 goals across all competitions this season MANU: Marcus Rashford ranked sixth in the Premier League in goals (17)

Why you should back Manchester City



Erling Haaland is having a record-breaking season. The 22-year-old striker from Norway scored 36 goals in the Premier League this season, breaking the previous record of 34 in a Premier League season shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who pulled off the feat in the mid-1990s. For his efforts this season, Haaland was named the Premier League's Player of the Season.

In addition, City have been dominant in FA Cup play this season. In five FA Cup matches this season, the Cityzens have outscored their opponents 17-0. They are looking to become just the third team in the Football League era (since 1888-89) to win the trophy without conceding a goal and first since Bury in 1903. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have the confidence of knowing that they beat City the last time these sides met. On Jan. 14, United rallied from a one-goal deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over the Cityzens at Old Trafford. The Red Devils got goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the win.

In addition, Rashford is having a career-best season. The 25-year-old homegrown product has scored 30 goals across all competitions this season, which is eight more than his previous best. For his efforts this season, he earned the team's historic Sir Matt Busby Award and was voted as the Players' Player of the Year by his teammates. See which team to pick here.

