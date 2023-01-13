The 189th edition of the Manchester Derby takes place on Saturday as Manchester City visits Manchester United in an English Premier League clash. Man City (12-3-2) recorded an impressive 6-3 victory at home earlier this season but own a 58-53-77 record in the all-time series between their cross-town rivals. Man United (11-2-4) have been rolling of late, however, as they enter Saturday's showdown having won four consecutive league contests.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 7:30 a.m. ET. The Citizens are the -121 favorites (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Man City vs. Man United odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Red Devils +305 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Man United vs. Man City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green is 10-4 on his soccer picks since the break after going 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks and crushing his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester United vs. Manchester City from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Man United money line: City -121, United +305, Draw +275

Man City vs. Man United over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Man United spread: City -0.5 (-125)

MCY: The Citizens have allowed 16 goals in 17 EPL matches this season after yielding 26 in 38 games in 2021-22

MAN: The Red Devils have failed to score in their last three home meetings with Man City across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens, who trail first-place Arsenal in the standings by five points, have been an offensive force once again this season as they are first in the Premier League with 45 goals and a plus-29 goal differential. Leading the charge is Erling Haaland, who has netted a league-high 21 goals in 16 matches during his first campaign in the EPL. The 22-year-old striker has converted in all but four of his contests and has scored multiple goals on six occasions.

Haaland, who netted 22 goals in 24 games with Borussia Dortmund last season, registered one of his three hat tricks of 2022-23 and added a pair of assists in Man City's victory against the Red Devils in October. Midfielder Phil Foden is second on the Citizens and tied for seventh in the league with seven goals and also recorded a hat trick versus Man United. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads the Premier League with nine assists and is looking to reach double digits for the fifth time in seven campaigns.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have allowed a total of one goal during their winning streak, posting a clean sheet in each of their last three matches. The run has allowed Man United to pull into a tie with Newcastle for third in the EPL table with a game in hand. Marcus Rashford leads the team with seven goals after recording only four in 25 contests last season.

The 25-year-old Rashford has scored in three consecutive Premier League matches and six games in a row across all competitions as he converted twice for Man United in their 3-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Brazilian winger Antony also scored in that contest and is tied for second on the Red Devils with three league goals. The 22-year-old is even with French forward Anthony Martial, who netted two of his goals in the loss to Man City earlier this season.

