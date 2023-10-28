Manchester City head to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to keep momentum in a 2023-24 English Premier League showdown with rival Manchester United. City (7-0-2) head into the Manchester derby in Matchweek 10 just two points behind league leaders Tottenham. Consecutive league losses before the break are in the rear-view mirror, and they are seeking a fifth victory in the past six Manchester derbies. United (5-0-4) are eighth in the Premier League table but come in on a two-match league win streak.

Kickoff in Manchester, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Manchester United vs. Manchester City odds list City as -160 favorites, while United are +430 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.26 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Manchester United:

Man United vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (-160)

Man United vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals

Man United vs. Man City money line: United +430, City -160, Draw +285

MNU: Has allowed three goals over its past four EPL matches.

MNC: Has allowed four goals over its past three league games.

Man United vs. Man City picks:

Why you should back Man City

After a brief hiccup, the Citizens look to be back on track to defend their league title. They lost consecutive matches with Rodri out on a suspension, but they have won both games since his return. With Kevin De Bruyne out long-term, Rodri is even more integral, but City have plenty of creative pieces. And, of course, they have star striker Erling Haaland. United have yielded 13 goals, two more than they have scored, while City have a 19-7 advantage in goals in their nine matches.

Haaland snapped a brief goal drought with his league-leading ninth last Saturday, then he scored twice in the Champions League victory against Young Boys on Wednesday. Rodri has two goals and one assist and leads the league in passes into the final third. United have four more shots than City, but the Citizens have 13 more on target, as the Red Devils put just 29.4% on net. City have allowed just 61 shots, and only 19 of those have been on net over the nine matches, both fewest in the EPL. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Man United

The Red Devils are off to a poor start, but they rallied from a similar position to finish third in the EPL last season. They have been grinding out victories lately, winning three in a row in all competitions. Scott McTominay, who provided the heroics with both goals in added time against Brighton before the break, got on the board again against Sheffield United last Saturday. That made him the team's top scorer as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford look to break out.

Fernandes has two goals and two assists, and Rashford has scored once and set up one. But they combined for 25 goals and 13 assists last season. Each scored in this fixture in January as United rallied for the 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. The Theatre of Dreams is never an easy place to play, and the Red Devils have scored seven of their 11 goals there. The hosts also should be rested after their home victory against Copenhagen, while City's UCL match was in Switzerland. See which team to pick here.

How to make Man United vs. Man City picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Manchester City on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie?