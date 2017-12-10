Manchester United vs. Manchester City score, highlights: Guardiola's crew takes control of Premier League

City is 11 points clear after a 2-1 win in the 175th Manchester Derby

Premier League leaders Manchester City look like the only contender to win the league. On Sunday at rival Manchester United, City capitalized on some fortunate bounces to beat United 2-1 and move 11 points clear atop the table. Pep Guardiola's side have won 14 consecutive Premier League games -- a record for the longest single-season win streak in the history of the English first division.

David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi scored for City, while goalkeeper Ederson made some stunning saves let to secure the result. 

It was a rough night for United star striker Romelu Lukaku, who contributed on both of City's goals. The first, late in the first half from Silva, came after the ball hit Lukaku while defending a free kick, and Silva put it away:

But United responded almost instantly, with Marcus Rashford taking advantage of poor defending from City:

And then in the second half, with three points up for grabs, an unlucky clearance from Lukaku fell right to Otamendi, who made no mistake:

At that point, it looked like United, at best, could salvage a draw. And it appeared as if Romelu Lukaku or Juan Mata would draw level, but Ederson had other ideas:

The win puts City in full control of the league, and though it's early, it's hard seeing the team giving this up and not being crowned Champions. Undefeated through 16 matches, 15 of them wins, as of right now, it's City and everybody else.

Relive the match with our live blog below:

