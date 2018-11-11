Manchester United vs. Manchester City score: Live updates from Premier League derby, highlights, stats, full coverage, more

Manchester City hosts Manchester United on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET in the Manchester Derby. It's Premier League action and the contest that closes out the 12th matchday of the season. City enters the match one point behind Liverpool for the top spot in the league. Liverpool picked up three points with a 2-0 win over Fulham earlier on Sunday.

Storylines

Manchester United: United needs some sort of win to boost momentum and confidence and this would be it. The club is in seventh place in the league but just four points behind the top four. A win here could do wonders.

Manchester City: City is undefeated and fully expects to win. The club is 9-2-0 on the campaign with 33 goals and four conceded. Anything short of a win won't feel right for this stacked team.

Lineups

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D.Silva, Mahrez, B.Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matić, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

Live Updates

