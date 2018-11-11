Manchester United vs. Manchester City score: Live updates from Premier League derby, highlights, stats, full coverage, more
It's a massive match at the Emirates between two of the biggest teams
Manchester City hosts Manchester United on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET in the Manchester Derby. It's Premier League action and the contest that closes out the 12th matchday of the season. City enters the match one point behind Liverpool for the top spot in the league. Liverpool picked up three points with a 2-0 win over Fulham earlier on Sunday.
Storylines
Manchester United: United needs some sort of win to boost momentum and confidence and this would be it. The club is in seventh place in the league but just four points behind the top four. A win here could do wonders.
Manchester City: City is undefeated and fully expects to win. The club is 9-2-0 on the campaign with 33 goals and four conceded. Anything short of a win won't feel right for this stacked team.
Lineups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D.Silva, Mahrez, B.Silva, Sterling, Aguero.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matić, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.
For the full match preview, click here.
Live Updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Man. United preview
Here's what to know about the first Manchester Derby of the Premier League season
-
Arsenal vs. Wolves preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
PSG vs. Monaco preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Juventus vs. Milan preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Barcelona vs. Betis preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
Here's what to know about this match