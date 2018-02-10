Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United makes the trip to Newcastle on Sunday in Premier League action, as Jose Mourinho's team looks to hold on to second place in the table.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Alexis Sanchez scores again and United cruises to a comfortable win. United 3, Newcastle 1.