Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Red Devils are in need of a result with Tottenham not far behind

Manchester United makes the trip to Newcastle on Sunday in Premier League action, as Jose Mourinho's team looks to hold on to second place in the table. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Alexis Sanchez scores again and United cruises to a comfortable win. United 3, Newcastle 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories