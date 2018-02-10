Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are in need of a result with Tottenham not far behind
Manchester United makes the trip to Newcastle on Sunday in Premier League action, as Jose Mourinho's team looks to hold on to second place in the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Alexis Sanchez scores again and United cruises to a comfortable win. United 3, Newcastle 1.
