Manchester United and Newcastle will face each other on Sunday at Old Trafford to determine which side will boost their hopes to fight for a spot in the upper echelon of the Premier League table. The Red Devils are coming off of four wins in the last five Premier League matches, with their one loss being a 6-3 defeat against Manchester City. Newcastle are coming from two consecutive wins and are sixth with 14 points, one point less than ten Hag's side, but also with one more game played than United. Here's what you need to know:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

TV: USA Network

Odds: Man United -102; Draw +275; Newcastle +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Manchester United: A win against Newcastle would definitely help Ten Hag's process at Manchester United, after the Red Devils won in a Europa League clash against Omonia with a late goal scored by Scott McTominay at Old Trafford on Thursday night. With this match settled, the Reds will turn their attention to Sunday's game against Newcastle United: "It is a big game and we have to prepare for it well, and we have to get the energy for it.", ten Hag said after the match.

Newcastle: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says there has been "a bounce and a buzz" in the Magpies camp this week as they get set to take on Manchester United on Sunday. He spoke about United's new coach Ten Hag, saying, "I think they're now going to develop their philosophy and their style of play, and I think you can see that already emerging. They've given some very good displays and I think it's promising signs for them as a team". On Bruno Guimarães' impact he added, "I'd just say he's done unbelievably well. The thing that has pleasantly surprised me is you never quite know your relationship with a player when you sign - you never quite know how that will gel between me and him, and him and the squad. It is a lot of guesswork."

Prediction

Manchester United are expected to win this match against Newcastle, considering that a win at Old Trafford can really be helpful for their Champions League's hopes for the next season. Pick: Manchester United 2, Newcastle 1.