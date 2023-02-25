Manchester United and Newcastle United square off Sunday in the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium, with both teams trying to end trophy droughts. United have only been waiting six years, though that's an eternity for Red Devils fans. They won their fifth EFL Cup in 2016-17 and also won the FA Cup that season. For Newcastle, the wait has been immensely longer, with the Magpies last hoisting a major trophy at the 1969 Fairs Cup. They have played in one League Cup final, losing to Manchester City in 1975-76. United are third in the English Premier League table, while Newcastle are fifth, one point behind Tottenham with a game in hand. The last meeting was a 0-0 draw in the first EPL tie back in October.

Man U vs. Newcastle spread: Man U -0.5 (+120)

Man U vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Man U vs. Newcastle 90-minute money line: Man U +117, Newcastle +235, Draw +215

Man U vs. Newcastle to lift the trophy: Man U -187, Newcastle +138

Man United: They have scored at least two goals in 10 straight games.

Newcastle: They have allowed five goals over their past eight matches.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils come in off a massive 2-1 victory against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday and are brimming with confidence. Fred and Antony scored in the match, which extended their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions. They are 16-3-1 in their past 20 matches, with the only loss to Premier League leader Arsenal. United are unbeaten in their past six meetings (4-2-0), though the past two have been 1-1 and 0-0 draws. Still, United have far more attacking prowess, and Marcus Rashford has been on a tear. He scored in five straight before being shut out Thursday, though he is battling an ankle injury, leaving his status in question.

Rashford has 24 goals in all competitions this season, including five in as many EFL Cup matches. Much of the offense runs through Bruno Fernandes, who has seven goals and nine assists. Antony (six) and Fred (five) also are among the seven United players with at least four goals in all competitions. United held the ball for 63% of the last meeting and had a 15-9 advantage in shots, but each team put two on target. Newcastle's defense is stout, but it has yielded five goals in the past four games. The Red Devils also should be much more comfortable on the big stage of Wembley.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are going to lock things down and do everything they can to win their first title of any kind in 54 years. An us-against-the-world mentality is right up their alley, and they are one of the best defensive teams in world football. They have yielded 15 goals in 23 EPL matches. That's eight fewer than any other team, and the Magpies are the only one allowing less than one per match. Nick Pope, who leads the league with 12 clean sheets, is out on a red-card suspension, so Loris Karius should be in net. He can count on the reliable Fabian Schar and Sven Botman to hold down the middle.

Joelinton also plays a big defensive role from his midfield spot, and the Brazilian is fourth in tackles won (36) and seventh in blocks (37). Kieran Trippier wins his share of tackles (34, seventh) and puts dangerous crosses into the box from left back. He has four assists, leads the league in corners (121) and is second in passes into the penalty area (62). The Magpies aren't prolific scorers, but the likes of Miguel Almiron (10 goals), Callum WIlson (seven) and Alexander Isak (three in 11 games) are capable. The Magpies also will be much more rested after United played a tense match Thursday.

