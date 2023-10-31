Manchester United and Newcastle United stage a rematch of last season's EFL Cup final when the two sides square off in a Round of 16 match of the English League Cup on Wednesday at Old Trafford. In February, the Red Devils beat the Magpies 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. The victory ended United's six-year trophy drought. Newcastle were playing in their first major final since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 1999. Wednesday's winner will advance to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup.



Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Newcastle odds, with the Magpies the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Manchester United vs. Newcastle picks or EFL Cup predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.17 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester United vs. Newcastle from every angle and just revealed his picks and EFL Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Newcastle spread: Manchester -0.5 (+115), Newcastle +0.5 (-145)

Manchester United vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Newcastle money line: Manchester United +100, Newcastle +230, Draw +230

MUN: André Onana is tied for fourth in the Premier League in saves (39)

is tied for fourth in the Premier League in saves (39) NEW: The Magpies are tied for the league lead in goals (26)

Manchester United vs. Newcastle picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester United

Despite his struggles this season, Marcus Rashford remains a world-class goal scorer. Last season, Rashford had a standout campaign, scoring 30 goals across all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. He is just the 12th player in club history to score 30 goals across all competitions in a single season.

In addition, the Red Devils face a Newcastle side that will be missing Alexander Isak. The 6-foot-4 forward from Sweden could be out until after the next international break with a hamstring injury. Isak's absence is a big one for the Magpies. Regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, Isak is tied for fifth in the league in goals (six) despite playing just six matches this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are the joint highest-scoring team in the Premier League with 26 goals. That includes 18 goals in their last five league matches. Callum Wilson leads the team and ranks fourth in the league with seven goals despite having started just four games this season.

In addition, Newcastle face a Manchester United side that has struggled recently. The Red Devils have lost five of their first 10 league matches this year, including a listless 3-0 defeat to rival Manchester City on Sunday. The start is Manchester United's worst since the 1986-87 season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester United vs. Newcastle picks

Green has broken down the EFL Cup match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one that would pay plus-money. He's sharing his EFL Cup picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Newcastle vs. Manchester United on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester United vs. Newcastle have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.