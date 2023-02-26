The first domestic silverware of the season will be on the line Sunday when Newcastle United and Manchester United face off in the English League Cup final in London. Manchester United are making their first appearance in the final since winning their fifth EFL Cup in 2016-17. The FA Cup they won three months later was the most recent trophy for the storied club. Newcastle haven't played in a domestic cup final since the 1998-99 FA Cup, which they lost 2-0 to Man United. They were League Cup runners-up in 1975-76, and their last title of any kind came in 1969. Still, the Magpies are right in the race for a top-four spot in the English Premier League this season, sitting one point back in fifth with a game in hand. Manchester United are third in the Premier League table.

Man U vs. Newcastle spread: Man U -0.5 (+120)

Man U vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Man U vs. Newcastle 90-minute money line: Man U +111, Newcastle +230, Draw +235

Man U vs. Newcastle to lift the trophy: Man U -187, Newcastle +138

Man United: They have scored at least two goals in 10 straight games.

Newcastle: They have allowed five goals over their past eight matches.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are on an impressive nine-match unbeaten run that includes a 2-1 victory against Barcelona in a Europa League match Thursday. Fred and Antony scored as United advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face Real Betis. Man U are 16-3-1 in their past 20 matches – the loss was to EPL leaders Arsenal – and have a 47-16 goal advantage over that span. The past two meetings between these teams were 1-1 and 0-0 draws, but Man U won the previous four. They should be much more comfortable in Wembley, essentially their home away from home.

Marcus Rashford has a minor knock but hopes to be ready to go. He was held off the score sheet Thursday after scoring six goals in the previous five games. The 25-year-old has 24 goals and seven assists in 37 matches this season. Newcastle have yielded five goals over their past four matches and will be playing with a third-string goalkeeper. Nick Pope is suspended, and Martin Dubravka is ineligible to play as a Manchester United loanee. The duo of Rashford and Bruno Fernandes (seven goals, nine assists) can wreak havoc, and five other Red Devils have scored at least four goals.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are going to lock things down and do everything they can to win their first title of any kind in 54 years. An us-against-the-world mentality is right up their alley, and they are one of the best defensive teams in world football. They have yielded 15 goals in 23 EPL matches. That's eight fewer than any other team, and the Magpies are the only one allowing less than one per match. Nick Pope, who leads the league with 12 clean sheets, is out on a red-card suspension, so Loris Karius should be in net. He can count on the reliable Fabian Schar and Sven Botman to hold down the middle.

Joelinton also plays a big defensive role from his midfield spot, and the Brazilian is fourth in tackles won (36) and seventh in blocks (37). Kieran Trippier wins his share of tackles (34, seventh) and puts dangerous crosses into the box from left back. He has four assists, leads the league in corners (121) and is second in passes into the penalty area (62). The Magpies aren't prolific scorers, but the likes of Miguel Almiron (10 goals), Callum WIlson (seven) and Alexander Isak (three in 11 games) are capable. The Magpies also will be much more rested after United played a tense match Thursday.

