Manchester United will look to close out their home slate with a win when the Red Devils takes on Newcastle United in an English Premier League match on Wednesday. The Red Devils (16-6-14), eighth on the Premier League table with 54 points, have dropped two in a row and have not won since a 4-2 triumph over Sheffield United on April 24. The Magpies (17-6-13), who are sixth on the EPL table, are on a three-match unbeaten streak with two wins and a draw. Newcastle earned a 1-0 win over Manchester United in their Dec. 2 meeting, and have won their last three meetings with the Red Devils.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Newcastle are listed at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the money line, while Manchester United are +175 underdogs in the latest Manchester United vs. Newcastle odds. A draw would return +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Newcastle vs. Manchester United picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle +135, Draw +290, Man U +175

MAN: The Red Devils have a minus-4 goal differential in league play this season

NEW: The Magpies have registered 79 goals in EPL action, fourth-most

Why you should back Newcastle

Forward Alexander Isak is among the league leaders in goals and has been red hot of late. In 28 appearances, including 25 starts, he has registered 20 goals and one assist. The 24-year-old from Sweden has taken 68 shots, including 37 on target. He has registered five goals over the past five matches, including two matches with a pair of goals. In a 5-1 win over Sheffield on April 27, he scored two goals on five shots. He also had a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 13.

Also registering double-digit scoring this season is 23-year-old forward Anthony Gordon. In 34 appearances, including 33 starts, he has 10 goals and 10 assists on 75 shots, including 29 on target. Over the last five matches, he has scored one goal and added four assists. In the win over Tottenham, he scored a goal and added two assists on two shots, including one on target.

Why you should back Manchester United

With midfielder Bruno Fernandes questionable due to injury, the Red Devils may turn to 21-year-old forward Rasmus Hojlund to help provide some offense. In 28 appearances, including 25 starts, he has registered eight goals and two assists. He has taken 34 shots, including 17 on net. He scored a goal on three shots, including two on target, in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United on April 24.

Another young player with some firepower is forward Alejandro Garnacho. The 19-year-old Argentinian is tied for third on the team in scoring with seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances, including 28 starts. He has taken 95 shots, including 25 on target. In the 4-2 win over Sheffield, he added an assist and has taken 20 shots with six on target over the past four matches.

