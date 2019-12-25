Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, preview, start time

Manchester United will try to forget what happened in its last game when the Red Devils host Newcastle on Thursday for Boxing Day action in the Premier League. United lost 2-0 at last-place Watford, failing to compete against the league's worst team as its hopes of a top-four finish took a big blow. United consistently performs well against top teams yet plays down to its opponents far too often, which makes this one a potential trap game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. On the other side, Newcastle has won three out of four and finds itself in the top half of the table and 10 points clear of the drop zone with Steve Bruce doing a fine job in the fight for survival.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Date : Thursday, Dec. 26

: Thursday, Dec. 26 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -285 | Newcastle +850 | Draw +425

Storylines

Manchester United: Only way from here is up, right? Maybe not. Another loss here may just be the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Truthfully, the level of talent is just not there, they don't have a pure striker and there is no confidence. Paul Pogba has to start this one because he changed the match against Watford when he came on, despite the team not getting a goal. His creative passing put United in a good spot, and the team will need him if it wants to sniff the top six.



Newcastle: Finally Miguel Almiron has scored for the club, and that should do so much for his confidence after being sidelined due to injury. The Paraguayan international has so much talent but struggled just like the club early on this season. Now that the form is better and there is a belief the team will survive, expect more of the same from Almiron.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle prediction

United stumbles again against what is perceived to be an inferior opponent, settling for a bad point.

Pick: Man. United 1, Newcastle 1