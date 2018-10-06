Manchester United vs. Newcastle score, recap: Alexis Sanchez may have just saved Mourinho's job
The Red Devils pulled off a crazy comeback
Jose Mourinho's days as Manchester United manager may be numbered after recent results, but a comeback win on Saturday may give him a lifeline as he looks to get things back on track. Needing a win badly, it didn't look like it was coming after trailing Newcastle 2-0 in the opening minutes, but United bounced back and got a late winner from Alexis Sanchez to win 3-2.
It was United's first win the Premier League since mid-September.
After Kenedy and Muto scored in the first 10 minutes, United scored three in the last 20 minutes to complete the wild comeback. Juan Mata scored on a free kick 70 minutes in, Anthony Martial found the net from inside the box six minutes later, and then it was Alexis' header on 90 minutes that completed the comeback. Here's the goal:
What a moment. United needed this entering the international break, but will it be enough for Mourinho to keep his job? That remains to be seen, but we should find out pretty soon. After the break United faces Everton, Bournemouth, Juventus and Manchester City, and if the Red Devils don't come out with more wins than losses in those matches, we very well could see Mourinho depart the club much earlier than anyone expected when he signed.
