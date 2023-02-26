Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been sleeping giants in the Premier League, granted one's sleep has been slightly longer than the other, but, regardless, on Sunday one club will be a step closer to announcing their return to the big time by lifting the EFL Cup. Manchester United hasn't won a trophy since 2017 while Newcastle's drought stretches back to 1999 but with each competing for Champions League places in the Premier League, their fates are intertwined as they've begun a rise back to the upper echelon of English soccer at the same time.

With the Magpies coming under the new ownership of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and appointing Eddie Howe as their manager, they've undergone quite a rise, sitting just outside the top four. Winning this match would be quite a confidence boost that the team can kick it on and finish the job by crashing the top four. It would be even more impressive if the team is able to make it to the top and end their trophy drought without keeper Nick Pope who is suspended due to a red card against Liverpool.

Since Martin Dubravka is cup tied from his loan to Manchester United, Loris Karius will start between the sticks for Newcastle with a chance to rewrite his own soccer story five years after a poor performance in a Champions League final for Liverpool.

He'll have quite a job stopping Marcus Rashford and Manchester United who have undergone their own improvement under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils, with the Cristiano Ronaldo era firmly behind them, have been able to advance to the last 16 of the Europa League after handling Barcelona and are also controlling their own destiny in the top four race as they are eight points ahead of Newcastle in fifth place.

If Ten Hag's side are able to win this game, it will go a long way to validating their decision to hire the new manager and show potential new recruits during the summer that the club is well and truly back to competing with the best in the league. But when Newcastle are looking to do the same in the match, only one side can establish themselves.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 26 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Wembley Stadium -- London

: Wembley Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United +115; Draw +215; Newcastle United +240 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: This is a situation where it's tough to tell if ten Hag is trying to play mind games or if Rashford is actually injured but the talented striker reportedly faces a late fitness test due to a foot injury against Barcelona. Considering the importance of the match, if Rashford can walk he will likely feature but it's something to watch. Outside of that, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Christian Eriksen all won't be available for the match.

Newcastle United: Suspensions will cause quite an issue for the Magpies without Pope and Bruno Guimaraes but the midfield could be in dire straits depending on how late fitness tests go. Joe Willock and Joelinton will be put through their paces but should be able to go. If they can't, quite a bit of pressure will be on Matty Longstaff to hold things together in the center of the park.

Prediction

As long as Rashford passes fit, Manchester United will have too much quality for Newcastle to cope with leading to a comprehensive victory in the match. Pick: Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1