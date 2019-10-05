Manchester United vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The eight matchday of the Premier League resumes on Sunday with Manchester United facing a road test where it really needs all three points. The Red Devils visit St. James' Park to take on Newcastle in a battle of two teams in the bottom half of the table. United is in 11th with a 2-3-2 record and nine points, while Newcastle is in 19th place with a 1-2-4 record and just five points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Date : Sunday, Oct. 6



: Sunday, Oct. 6 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : St. James' Park



: St. James' Park TV channel : NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -115 | Newcastle +340 | Draw +240

Storylines

Man. United: When you don't have a real striker, these things happen. United has not scored more than a goal in any of its last 10 games and are coming off a 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League. That's been the big issue in letting points slip away. Before long, they could find themselves firmly in the bottom half if somebody doesn't step up.

Newcastle: This team is really reeling. They haven't won any of their last five games and haven't scored in over 263 minutes. The team lacks ideas, struggles in defense and is headed straight towards relegation. Steve Bruce's days may be numbered if they fail to pick up a win or two in the next month or so.

Man. United vs. Newcastle prediction

The frustration at United continues as they fail to get the win.

Pick: United 1, Newcastle 1