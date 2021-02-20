Manchester United look to continue to solidify their position in the top four on Sunday as they host Newcastle. They currently sit ten points behind crosstown rivals Manchester City in first place. Last weekend they suffered a shock draw away to West Bromwich Albion though they rebounded in midweek to defeat Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Newcastle on the other hand currently sit in 17th place, just above the relegation zone, with a five point lead over Fulham, albeit with a game in hand.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -350, Draw +450, Newcastle +1000 (via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Manchester United took care of business against Newcastle United on the road in the teams' previous meeting last October and will be looking to do the same thing back at Old Trafford. =Their form has been spotty recently, although they've had no problem pouring in the goals with 13 in their last three matches, primarily thanks to a 9-0 drubbing of Southampton before drawing 3-3 with Everton and 1-1 with West Brom. Meanwhile, Newcastle came up short against Chelsea on Monday, falling 2-0 and have lost three of their last five matches as they continue to slide down the table.

Series History

Manchester United have won five out of their last seven games against Newcastle United.

Oct 17, 2020 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1

Dec 26, 2019 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1

Oct 06, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0

Jan 02, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Newcastle United 0

Oct 06, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Newcastle United 2

Feb 11, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0

Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1

Prediction

Manchester United take care of business at home and win this one comfortable maintaining their fine midweek form. Pick: Manchester United 2, Newcastle United 0

