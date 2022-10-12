Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia meet again in the UEFA Europa League this Thursday one week on from a 3-2 win for Erik ten Hag's men in Cyprus. Marcus Rashford scored twice and set up another in that victory and the Red Devils followed it up with a win over Everton at the weekend. Now the two will meet at Old Trafford with United targeting another win to remain in pursuit of Group E leaders Real Sociedad.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: United -1200; Draw +900; Nicosia +2500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United: With a 2-1 win away at Everton, things are looking better for Ten Hag and his players with key home fixtures against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to follow this one. Victory here would keep them marching towards the knockout phase and it will surely be another chance to give Cristiano Ronaldo greater game time after he netted his 700th career goal at Goodison Park. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are not expected to be fit in time, but Raphael Varane should be ready, and Scott McTominay is suspended against Newcastle so should feature here.

Nicosia: Losing by a goal at home was probably as tight as Neil Lennon's side could have hoped for but a 1-0 loss to AEL Limassol means it is now two losses from their last three for the Cypriots. Brazilian goalkeeper Fabiano was busy last week and picked up an injury over the weekend which could further complicate things. Realistically, Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol might be better sources of potential points to sneak into the UEFA Conference League with the Moldovans three points better off already.

Prediction

Pick: United 3-0 Nicosia. I cannot see past a strong home win here and it seems to be the ideal match for Ronaldo to build upon his goal vs. Everton. I would not put it past the Portuguese to get a goal or two here as the objective for Lennon's side should realistically be to avoid a heavy defeat. If the Cypriots can get their first points of the UEL campaign, it will be a major bonus.