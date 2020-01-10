Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live stream, how to watch Premier League online, preview, news
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United are in desperate need of a win
Manchester United faces a must-win match on Saturday in the Premier League, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may just be playing for his job as the Red Devils welcome last-place Norwich City to Old Trafford. United entered the weekend in fifth place with an 8-7-6 record and 31 points, five behind the top four. Norwich is in a rough run of form and is six points from safety with the league's worst defense. The Canaries have conceded 41 goals in 21 games. Norwich has conceded a goal in its last nine games in all competition.
Manchester United vs. Norwich CIty
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Manchester United: Despite being so inconsistent, the Red Devils are just five points back of the top four entering this contest. The loss to Arsenal was a poorly played match, and they are short on rest after two cup games since that game on New Year's Day. Those tired legs mean a disadvantage for United, and they'll have to be careful because this a trap game that would surprise nobody if they fail to win.
Norwich: One league win since the end of September has this team dead last in the league. But the team is just seven points from safety, so getting back-to-back wins could get them close. The good thing for this club is, there are about 10 teams firmly in the relegation battle, and they will still have a chance to stay up … as long as they invest in their defense during this transfer window.
Prediction
The Canaries move a step closer to relegation as United rolls with ease. Pick: Man. United 3, Norwich 1
