Manchester United vs. Norwich City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Norwich City @ Manchester United

Current Records: Norwich City 3-13-5; Manchester United 8-6-7

Norwich City will head off to play at Old Trafford to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester United after losing their first round-robin matchup. Norwich will head out on the road to face off against Man United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. The Canaries have kept their last eight contests to within one goal, so Man United should be prepared for a fight.

Norwich and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Man United opened the new year with a less-than-successful 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last week.

After their draw, the Canaries will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Red Devils are willing to oblige them.

Who: Manchester United vs. Norwich City

Manchester United vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Manchester United won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.