I'm not sure if there is a more unpredictable side in the Premier League than Manchester United. Since defeating Tottenham, United have fallen out of Champions League thanks to Atletico Madrid, drawn Leicester City, and lost to Everton. That's all from a side that needs to make the top four to ensure that they can recruit players during the summer.

They'll be facing Norwich City coming off of a victory against Burnley to end a lengthy winless streak. Still rooted to the bottom of the table, the Canaries have allowed multiple goals to six of the last eight opponents that they've faced with only Brighton and Burnley not finding the back of the net. Ralf Rangnick will hope that he can use this as a chance to get his attack going as despite the star-studded lineup, this United side hasn't been able to score goals.

As Ralf Rangnick's time in charge of the team likely comes to a close, will United kick it on to get back into Europe or will things need to wait for next year?

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 16 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 16 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Manchester United -410; Draw +490; Norwich City +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team News

Manchester United: Luke Shaw will still miss the match but Rangnick may get boosts if midfielders recover during the week. Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay missed the match against Everton due to injury and Fred was taken out only 36 minutes in with what seemed like a groin injury. A midfield pivot of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic with two matches separated only by three days won't be what the doctor ordered if other midfielders don't recover.

Norwich City: Dean Smith could also have a trio of returns with Przemyslaw Placheta, Billy Gilmour, and Josh Sargent all closing in on full fitness. None will likely make a large impact but Sargent would be good to see as questions still loom about who may start at striker for the United States men's national team with the World Cup over the horizon. Sargent has fallen to the fringes of the USMNT picture but with no strikers stepping up, a strong finish to the season would get him right back in the mix.

Prediction

Bruno Fernandes will be back to his best as a flat track bully and United will run up the score on Norwich. Pick: Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0