Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League action on Sunday sees 15th-place Manchester United head to 19th-place Norwich City on Matchday 10. The Red Devils haven't won any of its last four matches in the league and is 2-4-3 with only 10 goals scored in nine games, while Norwich is 2-1-6 and has lost three of four. The Canaries have conceded 21 goals in nine games.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Man. United vs. Norwich

Date : Sunday, Oct. 27



: Sunday, Oct. 27 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Carrow Road



: Carrow Road TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Man. United: It's baffling, but United has not scored more than a goal in a game since early August. This team doesn't have a natural striker and really struggles to create much of anything. Expect them to go with a faster pace in attack and look to play balls diagonally into the box.

Norwich: Real relegation concerns after a horrific run of form. The defense is in shambles and it all starts with how they set up defensively in the middle. They have to be quicker to get rid of the ball and look to get the ball wide more often.

Man. United vs. Norwich prediction

Each team gets a goal and a point in a result that does nothing for either.

Pick: Man. United 1, Norwich 1