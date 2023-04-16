Manchester United and Nottingham Forest square off for the fourth time this season when the two clubs collide in a Premier League match on Sunday. The teams played each other twice in the EFL Cup semifinals and once in EPL action in Manchester, with Manchester United winning all three matches by a combined score of 8-0. Sunday's showdown will be the first Premier League match at Nottingham Forest since 1999.

Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Man Utd -0.5 (-150), Nottingham +0.5 (+120)

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Man Utd -150, Nottingham +380, Draw +290

MUN: The Red Devils have scored 44 goals in league play this season

NOF: Brennan Johnson leads team in goals (eight)

Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United face a Nottingham Forest side that has struggled in recent weeks. Forest are winless in their last nine matches, with six losses and three draws over that span. They have been outscored 19-7 over that time. The run of poor form has dropped Nottingham Forest from 13th to 18th in the EPL table.

In addition, Christian Eriksen seems fit to make his first start since January 28. The 31-year-old midfielder has come on as a substitute in the past two matches since returning from an ankle injury. A healthy Eriksen is key for Manchester United since he is a playmaker in the middle, ranking fifth in the EPL in assists (seven).

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest face a Manchester United side that will be without red-hot goal scorer Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old forward is out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury during a victory over Everton last Saturday. The loss is a significant one for United as Rashford has 20 goals in 28 games across all competitions since the end of the World Cup.

In addition, Nottingham Forest have a promising goal scorer in Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old forward leads the team with eight goals, after scoring 16 last season. Because of his success, Johnson reportedly has drawn the interest of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool for a possible transfer.

