Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will face off for a second time this season in Premier League action on Tuesday. The Tricky Trees, who sit third in the EPL table, have won their last two league matches against United, including a 3-2 victory on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table, but are turning their season around after a tumultuous start, going undefeated in seven straight across all competitions.

Kickoff from City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are listed as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in its latest Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United odds, with the visitors as the +188 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's Premier League picks Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd on Tuesday:

Chris Wood ATGS (+120)

The New Zealander has scored 18 goals in 28 starts for Nottingham this season. That includes one goal on two shots against the Red Devils in the reverse fixture. Wood was briefly sidelined with a hip injury but is expected to continue leading the attack for the Tricky Trees.

Both Teams to Score (-130)

Nottingham has the third-best defense in the league, but conceded two goals to United when these teams last met. Ruben Amorim's men haven't been clean-sheeted since a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Feb. 2. and both teams are averaging over one goal per match this season. This line is available at -130 at BetMGM Sportsbook, whereas other books like FanDuel are juicier at -136.

Nottingham Forest to score in the first half (+100)

When these teams last met, Nikola Milenkovic put Nottingham on the board 1-0 with a goal two minutes into the game. The expert notes that there are just four points separating them from second-place Arsenal in the EPL table, so it's likely the hosts will be looking for an early goal on Tuesday.

Want more soccer picks for Tuesday, April 1?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.

Where to bet on Premier League games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Premier League matches today, along with the various Premier League sportsbook promos they currently offer.



