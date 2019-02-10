Manchester United vs. PSG: Cavani set to miss clash along with Neymar due to tendon issue
The Uruguayan will likely join Neymar as a spectator in the big matchup
When the Champions League round of 16 draw took place in December, it looked like Paris Saint-Germain had a great draw against Manchester United, one that would provide little trouble. Well, in a bit over a month, plenty has changed.
With the Red Devils in fantastic form and Neymar already out due to injury, it now looks like star striker Edinson Cavani will also miss the first leg on Tuesday for PSG, providing quite the boost to their opponent. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free).
Cavani picked up an injury on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Bordeaux. He scored the winner on a penalty kick but was taken off. PSG announced the details of the injury on Sunday:
Medical examinations have revealed an injured tendon in Edinson Cavani's right hip.
The treatment of this injury and the length of his unavailability will depend on the evolution of the injury over the coming days.
It's unclear if he will be able to play, but at this point it doesn't seem overly likely. The fact that they say the treatment and length of unavailability will depend on how he does over the coming days probably means he won't play. That match is just two days away, but it will be important to see if he is at training leading up to the game. PSG should announce its player list on Monday.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
City smokes Chelsea in blowout win
City is back in first place and Chelsea has nearly hit rock bottom
-
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao preview
Barca enters with an opportunity to build on its lead in La Liga
-
Juve vs. Sassuolo preview
Juve is still undefeated but coming off a poor draw
-
Man. City vs. Chelsea preview
City is now in first place and looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool
-
Martial scores fantastic solo goal
It was another great performance from United
-
Real Madrid soars past Atletico
Real may have turned the corner under Santiago Solari