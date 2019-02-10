Manchester United vs. PSG: Cavani set to miss clash along with Neymar due to tendon issue

When the Champions League round of 16 draw took place in December, it looked like Paris Saint-Germain had a great draw against Manchester United, one that would provide little trouble. Well, in a bit over a month, plenty has changed.

With the Red Devils in fantastic form and Neymar already out due to injury, it now looks like star striker Edinson Cavani will also miss the first leg on Tuesday for PSG, providing quite the boost to their opponent. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free).

Cavani picked up an injury on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Bordeaux. He scored the winner on a penalty kick but was taken off. PSG announced the details of the injury on Sunday:

Medical examinations have revealed an injured tendon in Edinson Cavani's right hip. The treatment of this injury and the length of his unavailability will depend on the evolution of the injury over the coming days.

It's unclear if he will be able to play, but at this point it doesn't seem overly likely. The fact that they say the treatment and length of unavailability will depend on how he does over the coming days probably means he won't play. That match is just two days away, but it will be important to see if he is at training leading up to the game. PSG should announce its player list on Monday.