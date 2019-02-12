Manchester United vs. PSG: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV, time, pick, odds

The Champions League round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday with a big one from "The Theatre of Dreams" as red-hot Manchester United hosts a banged-up Paris Saint-Germain squad without Neymar and Edinson Cavani. In December when the draw took place, this looked like an advantageous tie for PSG as United was struggling under Jose Mourinho. A lot has changed since the draw. The Red Devils fired Mourinho and have gone undefeated since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They look like a true threat to eliminate the French club in the round of 16, especially due to some big injuries.

Champions League: Manchester United vs. PSG

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Old Trafford



TV channel: TNT and UniMas



Odds: Man. United +135 / PSG +190 / Draw +250

UCL storylines

Manchester United: Since taking over in mid-December, United has won 10 games and drawn one in the 11 matches he's coached. He's gotten them back into the top four in the Premier League and has revived Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and others. It's been like night and day, as he's turned this team into a dangerous one like in seasons past. This team is no longer a big underdog against PSG.

PSG: No Neymar makes things incredibly tough, but when you considered that Cavani may also miss the match due to injury, you have to wonder if the scales are even balanced in this tie. PSG still has Kylian Mbappe but no true replacement as a No. 9 striker. We'll have to wait and see how that impacts the style Thomas Tuchel decides to use against a United team that has strong, tall central defenders.

Manchester United vs. PSG prediction

A goal in the second half from Paul Pogba gives United a small lead entering the second leg.

Pick: Manchester United (+135)