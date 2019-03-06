Manchester United vs. PSG Champions League score: Red Devils seal upset victory with late Rashford penalty

Manchester United needed an improbable two-goal win on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals over PSG. And that's exactly what they got with the help of mental errors from the Parisian club. United went into the French capital and capitalized on three huge mistakes to seal an unlikely 3-1 win in the round of 16, advancing 3-3 on aggregate on away goals. Romelu Lukaku scored twice for his sixth goal in his last three games, and a last-minute penalty kick from Marcus Rashford proved to be the difference. PSG had two away goals at the Old Trafford in the first leg, but the three scored by United at Parc des Princes gave them the tiebreaker. Here's what you need to know from Wednesday's madness in Paris:

PSG errors were the difference

Look, even without the injured Neymar, PSG had no business losing this one. Three huge mistakes gave United all of its goals in another collapse job by the club. Manchester United didn't even have its most important field player in Paul Pogba, who was suspended after a red card in the first leg.

Marquinhos' back pass fell right to Lukaku for the opening goal two minutes in:

Then it was Gianluigi Buffon who failed to hold on to Rashford's shot, as it fell to Lukaku for the second goal:

In the 90th minute, Presnel Kimpembe's handball in the box gave the penalty kick for Rashford to seal the game. The call was a controversial one that was confirmed via video assistant referee:

Absolutely brutal. Marquinhos' lack of awareness, Buffon's inability to hold on to the ball and Kimpembe's failure to tuck his arm (and costly VAR decision) resulted in another PSG meltdown on the European stage.

First there was the 6-1 loss at Barcelona two years ago to blow a 4-0 first-leg win, then last year losing against Real Madrid with Neymar injured. And now this.

Lukaku among the heroes for United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't just rejuvenated Manchester United, but he's done it with Lukaku as of late. He hasn't been the first-choice striker since he took over in December for Jose Mourinho, but he's making a case for being the starter every single game. That's three straight games in which he's scored two goals, and that's the type of form you just can't ignore. He looks confident, he's putting his shots on frame and he's showing the awareness needed like he did on those two goals on Wednesday.

He's returned to top form, and for a team that really hasn't been playing with a true striker, it's huge news.

Rashford's clutch penalty keeps the dream alive

How about Rashford? The 21-year-old was tasked with taking a penalty kick in added time against one of the best to ever do it in Buffon, and he buries it. I believe that's called ice water in his veins. He probably hasn't faced a moment on the pitch with as much pressure, yet he makes it look easy with a powerful effort. What a future he has, and the future is now.