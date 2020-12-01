Manchester United welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford on Wednesday for Champions League Matchday 5 in a massive game for Group H. United top the group with nine points through four games, and PSG are in second with six points, just ahead of RB Leipzig on goal differential. This is a game where United can clinch a spot in the next round with just a draw, while a PSG win could mean we see three teams with nine points entering Matchday 6.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Man. United +185; Draw +250; PSG +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man. United: Edinson Cavani has to start at this point, doesn't he? He's hungry after his two second-half goals to beat Southampton, and he would get to face his former team. United will certainly play a bit reserved in defense due to the threat PSG pose in attack, but Cavani is a guy who can turn a game in a second with a moment of magic by himself, off a loose ball or when played through. This team is exceptionally superior in attack when Cavani plays, and the expectation is for him to start here.

PSG: This could be a make-or-break group stage for Thomas Tuchel, as he'll certainly be out if PSG fail to advance. But still, United won the last time they played despite PSG's superior squad on paper. Yet PSG back into this match after a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux and haven't been convincing. Against United, the chances will be there, and Kylian Mbappe should have a day, but the key will be defensively cutting down the passing lanes of Bruno Fernandes.

Prediction

The Parisians score a huge win on the road to put themselves on the brink of the round of 16. Pick: PSG 3, Manchester United 1