Manchester United vs. PSG penalty: World Cup referee breaks down controversial VAR handball call

Was it a handball or not? Manchester United escaped Paris with a wild 3-1 win in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against PSG to advance on away goals after finishing 3-3 on aggregate. Without Paul Pogba, United capitalized on three huge PSG errors, the last being a handball in the box by Presnel Kimpembe on a call made by Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The French defender jumped to block a shot from Diogo Dalot, and with his arm away from his body, it clearly hit his arm in the box. Take a look:

Is this a handball? 🧐 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/14RSmx6Zfy — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 6, 2019

Here's a look at the entire sequence:

INSANITY IN PARIS 😱 Manchester United converts a penalty after VAR to go through in stoppage time...WHAT pic.twitter.com/7ZgpZzLyre — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 6, 2019

Now, was it a penalty or not? For me, it's clear as day. His arm was away from his body to make himself bigger, the ball clearly hit him there inside the box. It doesn't get much clearer than that. But I'm not a referee, so why don't we get the opinion of one.

Expert official's take

A World Cup final referee spoke to CBS Sports about the call. First, I asked him about the timing of the call. Here's what the official said:

"The idea is to do what you've got to do. Make the call that you have to make be it in the first minute or the 90th. The time shouldn't matter," he said. "The ref has to complete his mission which is follow the rules of the game."

He added that what's key is Kimpembe's arm is away from his body. Had it been lined up with his body vertically, it all would have been avoided.

"Clear penalty. No doubt about it," he said.

Agreed. Simple call if you like it or not. The ball hits his arm away from his body inside the box. One of the easier calls to make from VAR, I think.

And with that, United moves on and PSG's Champions League dream ends well short once again.