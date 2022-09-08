Things are coming together for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. On the back of three straight wins, they'll kick off their Europa League campaign by hosting Real Sociedad on Thursday. While United will have dreams of playing on Champions League nights, the Europa League campaign is a good time for ten Hag to test his depth options, especially Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid to improve the midfield, has found himself on the bench while Scott McTominay works to stay in the starting XI. Competition brings out the best in everyone on the team and there are plenty of matches to go around for the entire squad. For Ronaldo, if he's able to show that he's a willing presser in extended minutes, there's no reason why ten Hag would deny him the chance to start in the Premier League.

The defensive trio of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have the same task -- impress the gaffer for a shot at the starting XI. If they aren't able to show value as serviceable depth options, then most likely they'll end up on the transfer list.

Real Sociedad have had a mixed start to the La Liga season with only two wins but trying to move on from Alexander Isak isn't an easy task. Umar Sadiq scored his first goal for the club off the bench versus Atletico Madrid, which will give manager Imanol Alguacil faith that the team brought in the right person to fill the void atop the line. David Silva and Alexander Sorloth will be familiar faces to Manchester United due to their Premier League connections with Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Sep. 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sep. 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester

: Old Trafford -- Manchester TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -150; Draw +275; Real Sociedad +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez likely won't be risked after suffering a tight groin versus Arsenal, but ten Hag could get a few fitness boosts. Donny van de Beek and Wan-Bissaka will undergo late fitness tests but Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams, and Facundo Pellistri will be unavailable.

Real Sociedad: With a a mostly fit squad, Real Sociedad will want to lean on their defense that has only allowed one goal in two matches since losing 4-1 to Barcelona. The Red Devils will be a tough test, but it's one that the team could very well stifle.

Prediction

Unless ten Hag plays close to his strongest side, the points will be shared as Real Sociedad will cause Manchester United trouble. Pick: Manchester United 1, Real Sociedad 1