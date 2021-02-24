UEFA Europa League action on Thursday sees contender Manchester United welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford for their round of 32 second leg. The Red Devils are nearly into the round of 16 after an impressive 4-0 win in the first leg, meaning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team can lose 3-0 at home and still advance to the next round.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Feb. 25

: Thursday, Feb. 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Man. United -105; Draw +270; Real Sociedad +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: This is one of those games where they can rest several key starters, keep them on the bench in case things get hairy, while giving minutes to some young players. We will likely see several backups start this game, and unless Sociedad go up 2-0, United can likely cruise through without anything to worry about.

Real Sociedad: They need a minor miracle. If they conceded one goal, they are going to need five to advance. This feels over already, but it will definitely be over with one goal. Expect them to take chances, get forward in numbers and go for an early goal to build momentum. If they don't get a goal in the first half an hour, they are done.

Prediction

The Red Devils hold serve and advance easily. Pick: United 1, Real Sociedad 1