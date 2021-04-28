Manchester United welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford this Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League semifinals, with the second leg set for next Thursday in Rome. United are second in the Premier League and enter in decent form while Roma have been inconsistent all season, struggling in seventh place in Serie A, viewing the Europa League as their only chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Let's get to the predictions:

Manchester United vs. Roma



Date: Thursday, April 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 2-1 2-0 1-1 1-0 2-0 2-1 2-0

Rongen's take: The Red Devils have lost four semifinals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but they will surely feel that a first trophy since 2017 is within their grasp. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 0

Romano's take: Man United have more solidity as a team, but Roma have their entire season at stake in this match and play with big "heart." They can muster an important goal, but United are favorites here. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 1

Echegaray's take: Man United remain my favorite to win the Europa League as there is quite simply too much depth and in this competition, that's a key factor that can make all the difference, especially in the late minutes of a game. Roma's extraordinary loss to 17th placed Cagliari this past weekend really showed just how vulnerable they are. The fact that beat Ajax to get here in the first place, still amazes me. I see United taking this game. I don't think it will be ugly for Roma, but it will be uncomfortable. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 0

Johnson's take: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troops brushed Granada aside relatively easily, but the Italian side is unpredictable and won away at Roma in the quarterfinals. Do not write Paulo Fonseca's men off here as they have little else to play for after falling away in Serie A. Roma to take a big away goal back to the capital. Pick: Manchester United 1, Roma 1

Benge's take: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has been a relentless juggernaut in the Europa League since dropping out of the Champions League, conceding just one goal in six games. Recent wobbles in form mean Roma's season is all about this competition, but while that should make them a tougher opponent, a team that has won two of seven in April ought not to hold too much fear for United. Pick: Manchester United 1, Roma 0

Gonzalez's take: Manchester United just played a dud of a game in attack against Leeds and bounce back here, putting Roma in an uncomfortable position entering the second leg. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 0

Herrera's take: Man United, the more organized side, should come out on top, but Roma have had impressive Europa League matches and have shown they can contend in shootouts and in tight games. Expect experience to come into play for United in this one. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 1

Goodman's take: United continue to take care of business, quietly putting together a very strong season both domestically and in Europe sitting second in the Premier League while they've cruised to the Europa League semifinals. Roma, meanwhile currently sit seventh in Serie A and are in a fight just to return to European competition next season. United's superior talent shows. Pick: Manchester United 2, Roma 0

