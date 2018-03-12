Manchester United vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are the favorites and have the momentum
Manchester United aims to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League when it hosts Sevilla for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United has tons of momentum after beating Liverpool at the weekend while Sevilla's is coming off a tough 2-0 loss to Valencia at home, dashing their hopes of Champions League qualification. Man. United 2, Sevilla 0 (2-0 on aggregate).
