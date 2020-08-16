Watch Now: Sevilla To Face Manchester United In Europa League Semifinals ( 1:27 )

The Europa League semifinals kick off Sunday with a spot in the final on the line. Manchester United and Sevilla will have just 90 minutes to determine which one of them will move on and which one will be heading home to wait for the start of their respective upcoming 2020-21 domestic league season.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : RheinEnergieSTADION -- Cologne, Germany

: RheinEnergieSTADION -- Cologne, Germany Live stream: CBS All Access (enjoy one-month free trial)

CBS All Access Odds: Sevilla +200; Draw +210; United +150

So who wins Manchester United vs. Sevilla? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Manchester United vs. Sevilla money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

Manchester United: In their first foray into the new Europa League format, Manchester United required not only a penalty to break a 0-0 deadlock, but also extra time to defeat a Copenhagen squad that had never progressed to a Europa League quarterfinal in club history. It was far from an ideal start in the new format, and now they'll be up against a Sevilla side that has significantly more experience in the latter stages of the competition. Relying on sloppy defensive play to score is not a reliable strategy, so it will be up to the trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to get the side back to its Premier League form of scoring loads of goals in order to offset the inevitable scores a shoddy backline will almost certainly give up.

Sevilla: To call Sevilla a mainstay in Europa League would be a huge understatement as it fails to mention that their consistent participation in this competition has yielded five trophies in this competition dating back to 2006. They're a club that knows how to progress in this tournament against a side that frankly could get caught up in its Champions League ambitions for the 2020-21 season. At the same time, they're currently on their longest title drought in this competition since they went seven years between their second and third trophy -- they went on to three-peat in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Like Manchester United, they made it past their last opponent with a 1-0 win, but their legs are 30 minutes fresher after the fact.

Match prediction

Surely this match won't be the defensive slogs that both sides experienced in the quarterfinals. Manchester United's side edges out Sevilla in talent though, which surely must be the difference in this stage of the competition Pick: Manchester United 3, Sevilla 2