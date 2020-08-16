Sevilla are through to the Europa League final for the sixth time in their history after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday in the semifinals. United took the lead moments in thanks to a penalty kick by Bruno Fernandes, but the Spanish club fought back and got the result with United missing numerous golden chances.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
Manchester United ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) David de Gea
Had very little to do in this game and was let down by his defense on both goals.
5
(DEF) Brandon Williams
A lot of effort, good positioning for the most part but at times overpowered.
5
(DEF) Harry Maguire
Shaky with the ball at his feet and was nowhere to be found on the first goal. He was looking the wrong way.
4
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
Strong, calm and cool... until late. Used his body well to shield the ball, especially in the box but fell asleep on Luke de Jong's goal. Shocking.
3
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Lively and a sure tackle for the most part. Stepped in at the right moment to recover the ball a few times ... but then fell asleep on the late goal.
4
(MID) Fred
Quite good. A nice touch, aware of where the opponent was and had some sharp passes. Did well to win the ball back, too.
6
(MID) Paul Pogba
Nifty on the ball. Was quite sharp and dazzled at times with his skill and passing.
7
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
Took his penalty kick like a star, as usual. Even contributed a bit defensively.
7
(FWD) Marcus Rashford
Won a penalty with a good run into the box but never really recovered from an early knock. Was taken off.
5
(FWD) Mason Greenwood
The young man didn't have his best game and didn't get a whole lot of time to run at goal with the ball.
4
(FWD) Anthony Martial
Nifty pass to set up the penalty kick. Had a lot of runs down the left, but they didn't amount to anything. Sevilla marked him well.
5
(SUB 1) Juan Mata
Played a few minutes but didn't get into the game.
N/A
(SUB 2) Daniel James
Same as Mata, really. Never got going. Not enough time.
N/A
(SUB 3) Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Late sub in defense as the team had to get forward. Came on for a gassed Williams.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Odion Ighalo
|The striker was subbed on in the 93rd minute. A little late.
|N/A
(Manager) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Waited too long to make his changes. Should have given Ighalo more time when the game was tied. His defense is just horrific.
4
Sevilla ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Bono
Could do nothing on the penalty kick but had some absolutely amazing saves in the second half.
8
(DEF) Sergio Reguilon
Assisted the first goal with a great run and cross. A guy who puts in every ounce he has to win every ball and loves to get forward. A fine game.
7
(DEF) Jules Kounde
Solid in the air but slow to react with the ball on the ground. Did time some tackles well.
6
(DEF) Jesus Navas
A liability in defense. Stabbed at challenges and missed often. Did have a good late stop on Martial.
5
(DEF) Diego Carlos
Sloppy tackle led to the penalty kick. He really could have done better there and not gone in so recklessly. Improved as game went on.
7
(MID) Joan Jordan
A fine talent who is a sure passer and has a tone of awareness. Played teammates into space well.
7
(MID) Fernando
A good shift in the middle but had trouble with Pogba at times. Still had some valuable tackles.
6
(MID) Ever Banega
In his final season with Sevilla, he's been key. He didn't get the looks on goal he would have liked but held the ball up well and distributed.
7
(FWD) Lucas Ocampos
Sevilla's best player didn't have his best game and was subbed off in the second half. Never got going.
4
(FWD) Youssef En-Nesyri
Another one of Sevilla's attackers that just hadn't trouble settling into the game. Did next to nothing.
4
(FWD) Suso
Really good strike in the first half to make it 1-1. Didn't have much to do after that, but he did his job.
7
(SUB 1) Munir El Haddadi
The former Barca man came off the bench and assisted with winner with a fine cross.
8
(SUB 2) Luke de Jong
Came on at the same time as Munir, and boy did they connect. United's defense let him through, but he put it away.
8
(SUB 3) Franco Vazquez
A sub to add stability in the middle. Played 15 minutes and was solid.
6
(Manager) Julen Lopetegui
Read the game well, kept his team motivated after conceding early, and his changes early in the second half won them the game.
9