Sevilla are through to the Europa League final for the sixth time in their history after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday in the semifinals. United took the lead moments in thanks to a penalty kick by Bruno Fernandes, but the Spanish club fought back and got the result with United missing numerous golden chances.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

Manchester United ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) David de Gea Had very little to do in this game and was let down by his defense on both goals. 5 (DEF) Brandon Williams A lot of effort, good positioning for the most part but at times overpowered. 5 (DEF) Harry Maguire Shaky with the ball at his feet and was nowhere to be found on the first goal. He was looking the wrong way. 4 (DEF) Victor Lindelof Strong, calm and cool... until late. Used his body well to shield the ball, especially in the box but fell asleep on Luke de Jong's goal. Shocking. 3 (DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka Lively and a sure tackle for the most part. Stepped in at the right moment to recover the ball a few times ... but then fell asleep on the late goal. 4 (MID) Fred Quite good. A nice touch, aware of where the opponent was and had some sharp passes. Did well to win the ball back, too. 6 (MID) Paul Pogba Nifty on the ball. Was quite sharp and dazzled at times with his skill and passing. 7 (MID) Bruno Fernandes Took his penalty kick like a star, as usual. Even contributed a bit defensively. 7 (FWD) Marcus Rashford Won a penalty with a good run into the box but never really recovered from an early knock. Was taken off. 5 (FWD) Mason Greenwood The young man didn't have his best game and didn't get a whole lot of time to run at goal with the ball. 4 (FWD) Anthony Martial Nifty pass to set up the penalty kick. Had a lot of runs down the left, but they didn't amount to anything. Sevilla marked him well. 5 (SUB 1) Juan Mata Played a few minutes but didn't get into the game. N/A (SUB 2) Daniel James Same as Mata, really. Never got going. Not enough time. N/A (SUB 3) Timothy Fosu-Mensah Late sub in defense as the team had to get forward. Came on for a gassed Williams. N/A (SUB 4) Odion Ighalo The striker was subbed on in the 93rd minute. A little late. N/A (Manager) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Waited too long to make his changes. Should have given Ighalo more time when the game was tied. His defense is just horrific. 4

Sevilla ratings