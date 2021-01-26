Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 14 games as they host a Sheffield United side who desperately need to pick up points in a hurry if they are to pull off what would be the greatest of Premier League escapes. The Blades have just five points after playing half of their fixtures this season and are 12 points from the drop zone.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side may find themselves in second place come Wednesday night with Manchester City but they have an impressive record at home to Sheffield United to fall back on with each of their last seven meetings at Old Trafford ending with the Red Devils victorious. Here's how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 27

: Wednesday, Jan. 27 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: Fubo TV (try for free)

Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: Manchester United -350; Draw +480; Sheffield United +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester -380 Bet Now

Storylines

Manchester United: If there were two stand-out players in the 3-2 FA Cup fourth round win over Liverpool they were Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, meaning that the Red Devils' left flank is looking menacing in the extreme. Solskjaer will surely look to deploy it again as his side look to keep momentum in their title challenge, particularly with Rashford having got the all clear on a scan following a knock on Sunday.

Rashford tends to enjoy his meetings with the Blades, in three Premier League games against them he has averaged a goal or assist every 43 minutes, reaching three of both.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Sheffield United: Injuries are taking their toll on Chris Wilder's side, who could be forced to deploy veteran Phil Jagielka after the suspended John Egan joined Jack O'Connell on the sidelines. Losing so many players ahead of a run of six games in 18 days is a cruel blow for the Blades, who are struggling to carry out sessions as normal of late.

"We might just have to plot our way through this little period, with the two Manchester games, Chelsea, West Brom and the FA Cup tie, just until we get back to the week-to-week games," said Wilder. "We're trying to get everybody back fit but certainly we're teachers and coaches. For that to be taken away from us, that's a big disadvantage for us."

Prediction

One of the league's most in-form teams facing off against a team that look destined for the drop can surely only go in one direction. PICK: Manchester United (-350)

So who should you back in the English Premier League this week? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the English Premier League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!