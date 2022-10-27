Manchester United host FC Sheriff on Thursday with top spot in UEFA Europa League Group E still in play. Erik ten Hag's men are three points behind leaders Real Sociedad who they face in the final group game. The Red Devils were beaten by the Spaniards the first time around and cannot waste this opportunity to potentially close the gap, taking on a team they already beat once, 2-0.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Oct. 27 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Oct. 27 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -1500; Draw +850; Sheriff +3000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: With three wins from a possible four, they are in second and still hopeful of a top spot finish by the final day. Sixth in the Premier League heading into this weekend's clash with West Ham United, Ten Hag and his players are aiming to keep their improved form going with the European places in sight. The appeal of finishing top and setting up a theoretically more favorable draw is of significance.

Sheriff: The minnows have just one win from a possible four and will be thankful that Omonia Nicosia have also struggled this group stage. The Moldovans will be satisfied with third place given their tough group, but could yet decide who finishes top with this fixture. Keeping their continental adventure going in the UEFA Europa Conference League would not be a bad consolation prize.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Prediction

United should have too much for Sheriff. Ten Hag's side are at home and by far the better side on paper. That should be enough to ensure they get the win. Do not expect this to be that close either, despite United making tough work of Omonia at home recently. Pick: United 3. Sheriff 0.